Senior US, French, German Officials to Discuss Ukraine in Paris on May 7 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Paris next week to discuss with her counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom coordination of efforts in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the State Department said.

"(O)n May 7, the Deputy Secretary will meet in Paris, France, with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly to discuss our ongoing, close coordination to respond to Putin's brutal, unprovoked war against Ukraine," the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

Sherman's travel to Paris will be the last stop of her nearly a week-long trip to South Africa, Angola and Gabon that will commence on May 2, the release added.

In all three African countries, Sherman is scheduled to meet with government officials and business leaders to discuss a range of bilateral and international issues, according to the release.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.