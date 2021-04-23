UrduPoint.com
Senior US General Concerned About Replacing Contractors Working On Afghan Aircraft

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:20 AM

Senior US General Concerned About Replacing Contractors Working on Afghan Aircraft

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said that he is concerned about having to replace contractors to maintain Afghan Air Force aircraft after the United States withdraws from Afghanistan.

"Any kind of airplane, any kind of advanced technology requires continuous maintenance and so that is where I am concerned," McKenzie said in a Pentagon press briefing on Thursday. "If the maintainers, which are largely US contractors and some third-nation contractors, if we leave we're going to have to find a way to replace them."

McKenzie said the United States' investment to strengthen the Afghan Air Force's capabilities has been effective, especially in the fight against the Taliban, but the US withdrawal from Afghanistan will increase risk that the aircraft will not receive needed maintenance.

On Tuesday, McKenzie said in a congressional hearing that the United States plans to withdraw all private US military contractors from Afghanistan along with service members by May 1, leaving the Pentagon scrambling to develop plans to continue supporting the Afghan military remotely.

The US Defense Department previously said some American contractors would likely remain in Afghanistan after the United States completes the withdrawal of about 2,500 troops by the September 11 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

As of October, there were more than 18,000 contractors in Afghanistan; local Afghans make up 4,700 and American and other third-nation contractors equally split the remainder of the other 13,300 contractors.

