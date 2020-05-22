Senior US Health Official Urges WHO to Start Reforms to Avoid COVID-19 Pandemic in Future

US Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services Brett P. Giroir on Friday called on the World Health Organization (WHO) during the WHO's 147th Executive Board meeting to immediately start the reforming process needed to avoid the coronavirus pandemic in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services Brett P. Giroir on Friday called on the World Health Organization (WHO) during the WHO's 147th Executive board meeting to immediately start the reforming process needed to avoid the coronavirus pandemic in the future.

"As President [Donald] Trump just made clear in his May 18 letter to Director-General Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus], there is no time to waste to begin on the reforms needed to ensure such a pandemic never happens again," Giroir, the Executive Board member for the United States, said in a statement.

The US representative also welcomed the appeal for an impartial, independent, and comprehensive review of the WHO's work during the pandemic, adding that the process should begin now.

"We believe the WHO Secretariat can immediately initiate organizational processes for the review, pulling together independent public health experts and establishing terms of reference in keeping with the resolution, and it can do this in such a manner as to not interfere with WHO's pandemic response," Giroir added.

According to the US official, the review will ensure that the member states have a complete and transparent understanding of the source of the pandemic and the decision-making process for the WHO's response to it.

Earlier this week, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution calling for solidarity and for an intensified joint response to the pandemic, with equal and fair access to COVID-19 treatments. The resolution also suggests an evaluation of the agency-led response to the COVID-19 outbreak.