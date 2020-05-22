UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior US Health Official Urges WHO To Start Reforms To Avoid COVID-19 Pandemic In Future

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Senior US Health Official Urges WHO to Start Reforms to Avoid COVID-19 Pandemic in Future

US Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services Brett P. Giroir on Friday called on the World Health Organization (WHO) during the WHO's 147th Executive Board meeting to immediately start the reforming process needed to avoid the coronavirus pandemic in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services Brett P. Giroir on Friday called on the World Health Organization (WHO) during the WHO's 147th Executive board meeting to immediately start the reforming process needed to avoid the coronavirus pandemic in the future.

"As President [Donald] Trump just made clear in his May 18 letter to Director-General Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus], there is no time to waste to begin on the reforms needed to ensure such a pandemic never happens again," Giroir, the Executive Board member for the United States, said in a statement.

The US representative also welcomed the appeal for an impartial, independent, and comprehensive review of the WHO's work during the pandemic, adding that the process should begin now.

"We believe the WHO Secretariat can immediately initiate organizational processes for the review, pulling together independent public health experts and establishing terms of reference in keeping with the resolution, and it can do this in such a manner as to not interfere with WHO's pandemic response," Giroir added.

According to the US official, the review will ensure that the member states have a complete and transparent understanding of the source of the pandemic and the decision-making process for the WHO's response to it.

Earlier this week, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution calling for solidarity and for an intensified joint response to the pandemic, with equal and fair access to COVID-19 treatments. The resolution also suggests an evaluation of the agency-led response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World Trump United States May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sons of Jamal Khashoggi pardon the killers of thei ..

25 minutes ago

Over 41,000 people benefit from RTA’s Ramadan in ..

36 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Pakistan Over Karachi ..

2 minutes ago

Witsel missing again but Can back for Dortmund

2 minutes ago

France to hold delayed second round of local elect ..

2 minutes ago

Russia backs surveillance treaty after US pulls ou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.