Senior US Health Official Warns About Potential Surge In New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Senior US Health Official Warns About Potential Surge in New COVID-19 Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky warned on Monday about a potential surge in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases after the declining trajectory appears to have stalled.

"I remain deeply concerned about a potential shift of the trajectory of the pandemic," Walensky said in a press briefing. "The latest CDC data continue to suggest the recent declines in cases have leveled off at a very high number."

Walensky said now is not the time for states to relax public health measures put in place to contain the disease, adding that the US public currently has the ability to stop a fourth surge of cases in the United States.

The current seven-day average of 67,200 new coronavirus cases each day represents an increase of more than 2 percent compared to the previous seven-day average.

In addition, Walensky added, the average number of daily COVID-19 deaths has increased more than 2 percent to nearly 2,000 deaths per day.

More Stories From World

