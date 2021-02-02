UrduPoint.com
Senior US House Republican Demands Americans Get COVID-19 Shots Before Illegal Immigrants

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:51 PM

Plans by President Joe Biden to make COVID-19 shots available to illegal aliens represents a rebuke for US citizens and legal residents who will be forced to wait longer for vaccinations, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Plans by President Joe Biden to make COVID-19 shots available to illegal aliens represents a rebuke for US citizens and legal residents who will be forced to wait longer for vaccinations, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said on Tuesday.

"President [Joe] Biden's plan to vaccinate illegal immigrants ahead of Americans who are currently being denied the COVID-19 vaccine is a slap in the face to millions of hard-working families who have been waiting months for the vaccine and expect Washington leaders to be looking out for them," Scalise said in a statement.

Scalese urged Biden to focus on vaccinating elderly Americans and frontline workers first.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that no immigration enforcement operations would take place at vaccination sites to ensure that all people have access to COVID-19 shots regardless of immigration status.

The DHS announcement less than two weeks after Biden was sworn in, not only encouraged illegal immigrants to get the coronavirus shot, it also marked the first time the US government commented on immigration enforcement at vaccine sites.

