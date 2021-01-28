Senior US House Republicans Push University Biden Center to Disclose China Ties - Letter

The University of Pennsylvania must release full records concerning the possibly illicit ties of the Biden family to China, three senior Republican members of Congress wrote in a letter to University President Amy Gutman on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The University of Pennsylvania must release full records concerning the possibly illicit ties of the Biden family to China, three senior Republican members of Congress wrote in a letter to University President Amy Gutman on Thursday.

"Understanding whether the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement received funds from China or other adversarial nations at the behest of the Biden family or future Biden Administration officials will shed light on the depth and breadth of the potential improper influence these nations enjoy over the Biden family," Representatives James Comer, Jim Jordan and Virginia Foxx wrote in the letter.

In the letter, the three lawmakers requested that the university provide unredacted financial and communications records to better understand the scope of potential foreign influence at its Biden Center, the US House Oversight and Reform Committee said in a press release.

"On December 9, 2020, both Hunter Biden and the Biden-Harris Transition Team admitted that Hunter Biden was under Federal investigation for his 'tax affairs.' Reporting indicates the criminal investigation's Primary focus is whether Hunter Biden violated tax and money laundering laws in his foreign business dealings, particularly in China," the letter said.

Multimillion-dollar donations from China and so-called rogue regimes to US institutions of higher education have become a growing national security threat and have called into question whether such bodies receiving federal taxpayer Dollars should be allowed to accept funds from foreign adversaries, according to the release.