Senior US House Republicans Seek Trump Admin. Briefing On China Cyber-Espionage - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Senior US House Republicans Seek Trump Admin. Briefing on China Cyber-Espionage - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Ranking Republicans on three key House of Representatives committees have asked President Donald Trump to arrange a briefing for lawmakers on Chinese data theft and cyber spying, questioning whether hackers linked to Beijing have thus far dodged US sanctions against other foreign hackers, according to a letter to the president released on Monday.

"To date, Treasury has not sufficiently imposed sanctions on PRC [People's Republic of China] actors for cyber-attacks on Americans or those entities in the PRC that benefit from cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property," the letter said.

The letter requested a classified briefing from the department of State and Treasury and other appropriate agencies to "apprise us of the scope, number and success rate of these attacks, as well as any plans the Treasury Department has moving forward to target the PRC-linked hackers responsible."

The letter was signed by Congressmen Michael McCaul on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Greg Walden on the Energy and Commerce Committee and Patrick McHenry on the Financial Services Committee.

