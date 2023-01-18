UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Senior US Intel Officer Says Expects Biden to Move Forward on Some Ukraine's Aid Requests

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Wednesday that she expects the Biden administration to move forward on some of Ukraine's requests to allies to include more advanced military equipment in future aid packages

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Wednesday that she expects the Biden administration to move forward on some of Ukraine's requests to allies to include more advanced military equipment in future aid packages.

"I just can't speak for the policy community in this scenario as the intelligence officer, but I mean, I have seen obviously the President and his national security cabinet in the policy space continue to move forward on a variety of requests, and I think that will continue," Haines said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Haines added that the conflict in Ukraine is not at a stalemate, but described it as a grinding conflict.

She said both Ukraine and Russia are facing challenges on the battlefield.

Haines did not evaluate which side is winning the conflict.

Polish President Andrzej Duda during remarks on the panel discussion said Russia may launch a new offensive in the coming weeks or months, underscoring that this period will be crucial in determining whether Ukraine survive the conflict.

Duda emphasized that the current military assistance sent to Ukraine is not enough, adding that more advanced tanks and missiles must be sent to Ukraine.

