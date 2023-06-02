Senior US, Israeli Officials Discuss Matters Concerning Iran, Russia and Palestine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has met with his Israeli counterparts to discuss matters concerning Iran, Russia, Ukraine and Palestine, the White House said.

"Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan hosted Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer at the White House today to discuss a broad range of global and regional issues of mutual concern," the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

The US and Israeli officials had discussions on enhanced coordination to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, including ways to counter threats from Iran and its proxies, the release said.

Sullivan during the meeting underscored the need for additional steps to improve the lives of Palestinians in order to have a more stable region, the release said.

The two sides also discussed shared concerns with Russia's deepening military relationship with Iran and support for Ukraine's security, the release added.

Sullivan reaffirmed the Biden administration's goal of further enhancing Israel's security and economic integration in the middle East, according to the release.