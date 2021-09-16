Senior US, Libyan Officials Discuss Elections, Ceasefire Agreement - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet visited Libya on Wednesday to meet with interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba and other senior officials, the State Department said in a statement.

"In the meetings, they emphasized the urgent need for Libyan leaders to ensure agreement on an electoral framework for national elections on December 24 and also underscored US support for full implementation of the October 23 ceasefire agreement," the statement said.

The United States also supports the withdrawal of all foreign fighters and forces from Libya, the statement added.

Libya's new unity government, headed by Dbeibeh, and the new Presidential Council, led by Khaled al-Menfi, was selected on March 16 and tasked to prepare the general elections in Libya before the end of 2021, as prescribed by the United Nations.

The forming of the interim government ended a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions - the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and a parallel cabinet in the east of the country under the control of the Libya National Army (LNA).

On July 26, 2014, the US government evacuated its embassy personnel from Libya amid heavy militia violence raging in Tripoli.