UrduPoint.com

Senior US, Libyan Officials Discuss Elections, Ceasefire Agreement - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

Senior US, Libyan Officials Discuss Elections, Ceasefire Agreement - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet visited Libya on Wednesday to meet with interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba and other senior officials, the State Department said in a statement.

"In the meetings, they emphasized the urgent need for Libyan leaders to ensure agreement on an electoral framework for national elections on December 24 and also underscored US support for full implementation of the October 23 ceasefire agreement," the statement said.

The United States also supports the withdrawal of all foreign fighters and forces from Libya, the statement added.

Libya's new unity government, headed by Dbeibeh, and the new Presidential Council, led by Khaled al-Menfi, was selected on March 16 and tasked to prepare the general elections in Libya before the end of 2021, as prescribed by the United Nations.

The forming of the interim government ended a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions - the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and a parallel cabinet in the east of the country under the control of the Libya National Army (LNA).

On July 26, 2014, the US government evacuated its embassy personnel from Libya amid heavy militia violence raging in Tripoli.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Tripoli United States Libya March July October December All From Government Cabinet Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

56 minutes ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

2 hours ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

1 hour ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

1 hour ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

1 hour ago
 Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washin ..

Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washington in October - Foreign Mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.