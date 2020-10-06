Senior US Military Leaders Quarantining After Coast Guard Vice Chief Infected - Pentagon

Several senior US military leaders are self-quarantining after meeting with the vice commander of the Coast Guard, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Several senior US military leaders are self-quarantining after meeting with the vice commander of the Coast Guard, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are aware that Vice Commandant [Charles] Ray has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders," Hoffman said in the release. "Some meeting attendees included other Service Chiefs ... Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning."