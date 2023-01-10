UrduPoint.com

Senior US Military Official Says Training Of Ukrainian Forces To Begin This Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The United States will begin training Ukrainian forces on combined arms and joint maneuver tactics in Germany sometime this month, a senior US military official said on Monday.

"I can't tell you if we've started already, but I can tell you it will start this month," the senior military official told reporters.

Earlier this month, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder announced the US would begin Combined Arms and Joint Maneuver training for Ukrainian troops at a rate of 500 soldiers per month.

The training, which will take place in Germany, comes following a new US commitment of Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and other armored troop carriers, as well as more artillery systems and ammunition, to Ukraine.

