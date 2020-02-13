Senior US Officer, Slovenian Defense Chief Review Defense Logistics, Modernization - EUCOM

Deputy Commander of US European Command (EUCOM) General Stephen Twitty and Solvenian Chief of Defense Major General reviewed bilateral defense ties and discussed Slovenia's co-sponsorship of an upcoming military exercise, EUCOM said in readout of the meeting on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Deputy Commander of US European Command (EUCOM) General Stephen Twitty and Solvenian Chief of Defense Major General reviewed bilateral defense ties and discussed Slovenia's co-sponsorship of an upcoming military exercise, EUCOM said in readout of the meeting on Thursday.

"The leaders discussed a broad range of topics, including military mobility and logistics, defense modernization, continued support of the Balkan Medical Task Force (BMTF). Twitty also expressed appreciation for Slovenia's contributions and efforts to US and NATO missions," the release said.

The readout also noted that Slovenia will co-sponsor of the Immediate Response military exercise with Croatia and continue supporting US and NATO missions in Latvia, Iraq, Kosovo, and Afghanistan.