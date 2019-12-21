Senior US Official Ford Formally Invites China to Begin Arms Control Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Assistant US Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation (ISN) Christopher Ford has formally invited China to begin a strategic security dialogue on nuclear risk reduction and arms control, the State Department's ISN Bureau said in a statement on Friday.

