Senior US Official Ford Formally Invites China To Begin Arms Control Talks - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Senior US Official Ford Formally Invites China to Begin Arms Control Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Assistant US Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation (ISN) Christopher Ford has formally invited China to begin a strategic security dialogue on nuclear risk reduction and arms control, the State Department's ISN Bureau said in a statement on Friday.

"Ford, performing duties of U/S for Arms Control and International Security, yesterday formally invited China to begin a strategic security dialogue on nuclear risk reduction & arms control and their future," the bureau said via Twitter.

