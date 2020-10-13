UrduPoint.com
Senior US Official Heading to France to Discuss Cooperation on Stabilization - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) US Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Denise Natali is heading to France this week for meetings with senior officials to discuss cooperation on stabilization and response, the State Department announced in a release on Tuesday.

"In France, Assistant Secretary Natali will meet with senior officials to advance US priorities and enhance collaboration on stabilization, atrocity early warning and response, and the Global Fragility Strategy," the release said.

Natali will meet with senior leaders from France's Humanitarian and Stabilization Operations, Crisis and Support Office and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the release also said.

In addition, Natali will visit the Shoah Memorial to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of concentration camps at the end of World War II, the release added.

Natali's visit to Paris will last from October 13 through October 17, according to the release.

