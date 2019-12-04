Senior US Official Heads to Europe on Mission to Promote Human Rights - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A senior US diplomat tasked with promoting human rights and democracy around the world will be attending an international security conference in Slovakia and then visiting five more European countries in the next nine days, the Department of State said.

"Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert A. Destro will travel to the Slovak Republic, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Germany, and the United Kingdom December 3-12 for bilateral meetings," the State Department said in a media note on Tuesday.

Destro will first accompany Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial conference in Bratislava on December 3-4 to show US support for human rights, the note said.

Then from December 6-9 he will meet with several UN, EU and human rights officials during stops in Geneva, Rome, and Brussels, the release added, before speaking at an Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights conference in Germany and talks with faith groups in London on December 10.