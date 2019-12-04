UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior US Official Heads To Europe On Mission To Promote Human Rights - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:50 AM

Senior US Official Heads to Europe on Mission to Promote Human Rights - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A senior US diplomat tasked with promoting human rights and democracy around the world will be attending an international security conference in Slovakia and then visiting five more European countries in the next nine days, the Department of State said.

"Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert A. Destro will travel to the Slovak Republic, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Germany, and the United Kingdom December 3-12 for bilateral meetings," the State Department said in a media note on Tuesday.

Destro will first accompany Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial conference in Bratislava on December 3-4 to show US support for human rights, the note said.

Then from December 6-9 he will meet with several UN, EU and human rights officials during stops in Geneva, Rome, and Brussels, the release added, before speaking at an Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights conference in Germany and talks with faith groups in London on December 10.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Democracy Germany Brussels London Rome Bratislava Geneva Italy United Kingdom Belgium Slovakia Switzerland December Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

4 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

4 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

4 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

4 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

4 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.