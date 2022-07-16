Senior US Official Heads to UK, Germany, Poland to Discuss Ukraine Military Aid, Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica will visit the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland on July 16-22 to discuss military aid for Ukraine, security cooperation and defense trade, the Department of State announced on Friday.

"In the United Kingdom, July 16-19, Assistant Secretary Lewis will attend the Farnborough International Airshow, where she will meet with senior civilian and military officials, as well as advocate for U.S. manufacturers at the one of the world's largest defense and aerospace exhibitions," the press release said. "In Germany, July 19-20, Assistant Secretary Lewis will meet with senior officials at U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) based in Stuttgart to discuss continued U.

S. and international military support to Ukraine and address other regional and global security challenges."

In Poland, Lewis will meet with senior civilian and military officials to address regional peace and stability and expand defense cooperation, the release added.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the West for sending Ukraine billions Dollars worth of weapons, noting that it adds fuel to the fire and only prolongs the conflict. Moscow warns any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.