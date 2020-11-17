Senior US Official Pledges Cooperation With Moldovan President-Elect Sandu - State Dept.

US Under Secretary of State David Hale talked to Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu and expressed the United States' commitment to cooperate with Moldova, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) US Under Secretary of State David Hale talked to Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu and expressed the United States' commitment to cooperate with Moldova, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Under Secretary Hale congratulated President-elect Sandu on her victory in the November 15 presidential election, and noted the U.S.

commitment to advancing cooperation on shared priorities including the rule of law, combatting corruption, fostering economic growth, and supporting Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Brown said.

Moldova held a run-off election on Sunday, in which incumbent President Igor Dodon faced former Prime Minister Sandu.

According to the Central Election Commission's data, Sandu won 57.75 percent of the vote while Dodon won 42.25 percent.