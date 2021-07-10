Senior US Official Refuses to Say Whether Biden Ordered Attacks on Servers Used By Hackers

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) A senior Biden administration refused to say during a press call on Friday whether US President Joe Biden has directed attacks on servers used by hackers acting against the United States.

"That's obviously not something that we would speak to publicly in terms of any specific actions that the President has or hasn't ordered. So I just won't speak to those operational questions in detail," the senior official said.