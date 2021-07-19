WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) A senior US official has accused China of alleged involvement in hiring contract hackers to carry out illegal cyber operations in several countries at a scale more threatening than cybercrimes allegedly perpetrated by hackers with links to Russia.

"On the Russian side, to your point, we sometimes see individuals moonlighting. And we see, you know, some connections between Russian intelligence services and individuals. But this kind of ... the [Chinese Ministry of State Security] MSS use of criminal contract hackers to conduct unsanctioned cyber operations globally is distinct," the official said via a video link.

The source noted that the US administration's approach to the SolarWinds cyber attack allegedly conducted by Russia was different from its handling of China's hacking activities.

"So, we've made clear that we'll continue to take actions to protect the American people from malicious cyber activity, no matter who's responsible. ... we're making it clear to China that for as long as these irresponsible, malicious cyber activities continue, it will unite countries around the world who are all victims to call them out, promote network defense and cybersecurity working together in that way," the official said.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Russia and China of carrying out cyberattacks against them ” allegations denied by both Moscow and Beijing. The Russian authorities said they have invited the West to a joint cybersecurity dialogue without receiving positive response. China has also expressed readiness to cooperate on the matter.