Senior US Official To Consult With Indian Counterparts On Ukraine This Week - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Senior US Official to Consult With Indian Counterparts on Ukraine This Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh will meet with his Indian counterparts in New Delhi this week to discuss matters concerning Ukraine and trade, the White House said.

"On March 30 and 31, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh will be in New Delhi to continue our ongoing consultations with the Government of India, and advance a range of issues in the US-India economic relationship and strategic partnership," the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

Singh and Indian government officials will discuss Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific economic framework and promoting freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

