Senior US Official To Discuss Conflict Prevention With Sweden, France - State Dept.

Published May 19, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Senior US Official to Discuss Conflict Prevention With Sweden, France - State Dept.

US Assistant Secretary of State Anne Witkowsky will discuss conflict prevention, stabilization, and strategic coordination during her trip to Sweden and France next week, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State Anne Witkowsky will discuss conflict prevention, stabilization, and strategic coordination during her trip to Sweden and France next week, the State Department said on Friday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne Witkowsky will travel to Stockholm, Sweden, and Paris, France, May 22-26 for discussions with allies and partners on a range of conflict prevention, stabilization, and strategic coordination issues," the statement said.

In Stockholm, Witkowsky will join Assistant to the Administrator of the US Agency for International Development Robert Jenkins and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense James Saenz at a meeting of the Stabilization Leaders Forum.

"The Forum will explore avenues for greater collaboration, including partnership-based, long-term efforts underway through the implementation of the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability," according to the statement.

Then, Witkowsky will travel to Paris to discuss with her French counterparts European security and coordination, the statement added.

