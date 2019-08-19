Senior US Official to Speak at Wildlife Enforcement Networks 3rd Global Meeting in Geneva

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Marcia Bernicat will address the Third Global Meeting of the Wildlife Enforcement Networks in Geneva this week, the US Department of State said on Monday

"On August 21 and 22, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bernicat will speak at the Third Global Meeting of the Wildlife Enforcement Networks," the State Department said in a release. "Regional wildlife enforcement networks (WENs) are key mechanisms for cross-boundary cooperation to combat wildlife trafficking.

"

The State Department said Bernicat will be to Geneva from August 20 through August 23 to attend the 18th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CoP18) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

"She will join Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks of the Department of the Interior Robert Wallace, who will lead the US delegation," the release said.

Bernicat will also meet with representatives from other governments and international organizations, the release added.