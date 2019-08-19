UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior US Official To Speak At Wildlife Enforcement Networks 3rd Global Meeting In Geneva

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:01 PM

Senior US Official to Speak at Wildlife Enforcement Networks 3rd Global Meeting in Geneva

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Marcia Bernicat will address the Third Global Meeting of the Wildlife Enforcement Networks in Geneva this week, the US Department of State said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Marcia Bernicat will address the Third Global Meeting of the Wildlife Enforcement Networks in Geneva this week, the US Department of State said on Monday.

"On August 21 and 22, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bernicat will speak at the Third Global Meeting of the Wildlife Enforcement Networks," the State Department said in a release. "Regional wildlife enforcement networks (WENs) are key mechanisms for cross-boundary cooperation to combat wildlife trafficking.

"

The State Department said Bernicat will be to Geneva from August 20 through August 23 to attend the 18th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CoP18) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

"She will join Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks of the Department of the Interior Robert Wallace, who will lead the US delegation," the release said.

Bernicat will also meet with representatives from other governments and international organizations, the release added.

Related Topics

Geneva Wallace Lead August From

Recent Stories

Four Philippine Nationals Among Sailors Captured b ..

3 minutes ago

Jordanian King, German Defense Minister Discuss Ef ..

3 minutes ago

Finnish Supreme Court Dismisses Polish Activists' ..

3 minutes ago

New York Police Officer Pantaleo Fired for 2014 Ki ..

3 minutes ago

Norwegian Mosque Shooter Agrees to Medical Checkup ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmiris anxiously waiting for Trump's mediation: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.