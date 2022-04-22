UrduPoint.com

Senior US Official To Visit Balkans April 25-29 For Stability Talks - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Senior US Official to Visit Balkans April 25-29 for Stability Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) US senior diplomat Karen Donfried will visit the Balkans next week for regional stability talks with government officials, the State Department said on Thursday.

"Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried will travel to the Western Balkans from April 25 to 29, with stops in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia," the State Department said in a press release.

Donfried will visit Kosovo on Monday to discuss efforts to shelter Afghans and Ukrainians, as well as Kosovo's integration into European and Euro-Atlantic institutions, including efforts to normalize relations with Serbia, the release said.

The following day, Donfried will travel to Serbia to advance reforms for the country's integration in the EU, to discuss energy diversification and to broaden bilateral security and economic ties, the release said.

On Wednesday, Donfried will be in Bosnia and Herzegovina to encourage reforms that will allow the country to obtain an EU candidate status, the release said. Donfried will also urge Bosnia and Herzegovina to hold elections in the upcoming fall, the release also said.

Donfried will then visit Macedonia and Albania for talks on regional security issues, the release added.

Donfried will conclude her trip in Montenegro on April 29, where she will highlight the United the need to accelerate work on Montenegro's Euro-Atlantic path and EU accession, and strengthen its NATO membership, according to the release.

