Senior US Official To Visit Islamabad On Dec 4 -7

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) A senior US State Department official would leave for Islamabad next week to discuss with Pakistani officials a range of issues, the State Department announced Friday.

The Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, Julieta Valls Noyes, would stay in Islamabad from Dec 4 to 7, the Department said in a statement.

"In Islamabad, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with senior government officials, as well as non-governmental and international organization partners, to discuss shared efforts to protect vulnerable individuals and accelerate safe, efficient relocation and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US immigration pipeline," the statement added.

