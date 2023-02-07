UrduPoint.com

Senior US Official To Visit Moldova, France For Talks On Ukraine, Economy - State Dept.

February 07, 2023

Senior US Official to Visit Moldova, France for Talks on Ukraine, Economy - State Dept.

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez will visit Moldova and France to discuss a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, economic cooperation and clean energy, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez will visit Moldova and France to discuss a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, economic cooperation and clean energy, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Chisinau, Moldova, February 8-10, and Paris, France, February 12-15," the statement said.

Fernandez will meet with government, business, civil society and other "stakeholders" to discuss cooperation on some of the most pressing global challenges, including supply chain resilience, the clean energy transition and climate change, and protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies, the statement said

While in Paris, Fernandez will also discuss issues pertaining to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

He will also lead the US delegation to the Responsible Business Conduct ministerial of the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation, the statement said.

In Chisinau, Fernandez will discuss the economic situation in Moldova and the negative impacts from the conflict in Ukraine as well as bilateral trade and investment and energy security, the statement added.

