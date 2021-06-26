Senior US Official to Visit Paraguay, Panama, El Salvador Next Week - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, will travel to three countries in Latin America next week to hold meeting with officials and institutions on a range of issues, the State Department said.

"Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel to Asuncion, Paraguay; Panama City, Panama; and San Salvador, El Salvador, June 27-June 30 with an interagency delegation to engage with senior leaders, government officials, and civil society throughout the region," the State Department said in a press release.

Nuland will be joined by Acting Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere Julie Chung, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Daniel Erikson, National Security Council Director for Central America Megan Oates and US Southern Command Director of Policy and Plans Rick Uribe.

Nuland will meet with the presidents and foreign ministers of Paraguay and Panama, as well as the president of El Salvador, and will discuss regional democracy and security, climate change, migration and trade.