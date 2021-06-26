UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior US Official To Visit Paraguay, Panama, El Salvador Next Week - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 03:50 AM

Senior US Official to Visit Paraguay, Panama, El Salvador Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, will travel to three countries in Latin America next week to hold meeting with officials and institutions on a range of issues, the State Department said.

"Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel to Asuncion, Paraguay; Panama City, Panama; and San Salvador, El Salvador, June 27-June 30 with an interagency delegation to engage with senior leaders, government officials, and civil society throughout the region," the State Department said in a press release.

Nuland will be joined by Acting Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere Julie Chung, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Daniel Erikson, National Security Council Director for Central America Megan Oates and US Southern Command Director of Policy and Plans Rick Uribe.

Nuland will meet with the presidents and foreign ministers of Paraguay and Panama, as well as the president of El Salvador, and will discuss regional democracy and security, climate change, migration and trade.

Related Topics

Democracy Civil Society Victoria San Salvador Panama City Asuncion El Salvador Panama Paraguay June Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

4 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

3 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

3 hours ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

3 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

3 hours ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.