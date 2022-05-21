UrduPoint.com

Senior US Official To Visit UK, Norway For Meetings With Military Leaders - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will visit the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway to meet with military and government leaders, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Dr.

Hicks will depart for an overseas trip on Sunday to meet with senior military and government leaders in Norway, the United Kingdom as well as the US European command, and US Africa Command leaders in Germany," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby noted that during her visit, Hicks will work to boost ties and reinforce the importance of having closer ties with allies and partners to counter strategic competitors like Russia and China.

Related Topics

Africa Russia China Norway Visit Germany United Kingdom Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead ov ..

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead over McIlroy

37 minutes ago
 Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

37 minutes ago
 US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Al ..

US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Allies in Weeks Ahead - State De ..

37 minutes ago
 Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

40 minutes ago
 Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for ..

Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for fresh election; Islamabad Marc ..

40 minutes ago
 4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeo ..

4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeon at Liaquat University Hospit ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.