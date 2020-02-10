(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria Jams Jeffrey is traveling to Turkey to discuss the current situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Department of State said in a press release Monday.

"Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] Ambassador James Jeffrey, joined by Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn, departs today on travel to Turkey, Germany and locations in the middle East," the release said.

The State Department said Jeffrey will meet with senior Turkish officials in Ankara to discuss the current situation in Idlib as well as other matters of mutual interest.