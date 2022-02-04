Senior US Official Visiting Jordan, S. Arabia to Discuss Regional Security - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert is visiting countries in the middle East this and next week to discuss regional security issues with senior officials, the US State Department said on Friday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert will visit Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, February 3-11," the State Department said in a press release.

Lempert will lead a US inter-agency delegation to Amman, Jordan, where she will meet senior officials to discuss regional security and bilateral issues, the release said.

Lempert will then head to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to meet government officials and civil society leaders, the release added.