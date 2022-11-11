UrduPoint.com

Senior US Officials Divided If Ukraine Should Start Talks With Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Opinions are divided at top levels of the US government on whether the time has come for Ukraine to engage in dialogue with Russia, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing sources.

The newspaper said that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told internal meetings that Ukraine should be encouraged to use the opportunity window to cement its military gains on paper before winter comes, as its troops have likely exhausted their potential on the battlefield.

Other senior advisers to President Joe Biden disagree with the top general, however. They believe that neither Kiev nor Moscow is ready to negotiate at the moment, and a pause in fighting would only gain Russia time to re-group troops, the newspaper said. They still reportedly believe that a negotiation would be a possibility at a later date.

Russia and Ukraine attempted a few rounds of peace talks in the early days of the conflict. In September, Ukraine said it would not negotiate with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin remains president. Putin, on the other hand, said that Moscow remains open to a negotiated solution.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears to have reversed his stance, as he came up with a video statement earlier this week in which he laid out conditions for starting peace talks with Russia. This includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation of conflict-induced damages and guarantees that hostilities will not be repeated in the future, among others.

