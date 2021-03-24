Senior US Officials to Visit Migrant Camp in Texas, Allow Media Inside - White House

Senior Biden administration officials and members of Congress will visit a migrant-holding facility at the United States border with Mexico later on Wednesday and allow the media to access facilities for migrant refugees, the White House said

"On Wednesday March 24, a delegation of Members of Congress and White House officials will travel to visit the Office of Refugee Resettlement Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility," the White House said.

The White House also said the Biden administration will work to provide media with access and visibility at the departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS) facilities for migrants as well as fulfill requests from members of Congress to access to them.

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of undocumented migrants in the past 20 years with reports of at least 15,000 unaccompanied children placed in US custody, and 5,000 of them held at Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities not designed for long-term housing.

Republicans and some media outlets have called the situation concerning the influx of migrants "border crisis" and have criticized the Biden administration for not allowing the media access to migrant facilities to report on the issue.