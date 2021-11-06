Senior US, Russian Diplomats to Meet Soon to Discuss Consular Issues - Russian Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Senior Russian and US diplomats will meet in the near future to discuss a normalization of consular affairs, Sergey Koshelev, Minister Counselor at the Russian Embassy in Washington, said.

"In the near future, we expect a meeting between the heads of the Russian bureau in the State Department and the US department in the Russian Foreign Ministry," Koshelev told RTVI on Friday. "We hope that the meeting, which we call a consultation on bilateral irritants, will take place and we will be able to discuss issues related to normalization of consular affairs."