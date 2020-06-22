UrduPoint.com
Senior US Senate Democrat Demands Public Testimony From AG Barr

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Senate Judiciary Committee, which has not conducted an oversight hearing of the Justice Department for nearly three years, needs to immediately call on US Attorney General William Barr to testify, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said on Monday.

"The Senate Judiciary Committee, where I serve, has a constitutional responsibility to hold AG Barr accountable. With Republicans in the majority, we haven't held a Justice Department oversight hearing since November 2017. AG Barr must be called to testify immediately," Durbin said on Twitter. Durbin is the No.

2 ranking Senate Democrat behind minority leader Chuck Schumer.

Durbin's call followed the weekend firing by President Donald Trump of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, who was leading investigations of high profile current and former Trump associates including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Barr initially asked for Berman's resignation and when Berman refused, Trump stepped in and dismissed him on Saturday.

Democrats frequently accuse Barr of acting on behalf of the president instead of serving in a non-partisan capacity as the nation's top law-enforcement official.

