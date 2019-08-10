Senior US State Dept. Official Heads to Mongolia, Myanmar to Boost Economic Engagement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) US Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh will be in Mongolia, Myanmar and Laos over the next two weeks to strengthen Indo-Pacific economic engagement, the State Department said on Friday.

" Singh is traveling to Mongolia, Burma, and Laos, August 11-24. The trip is part of the Trump Administration's ongoing efforts to enhance Indo-Pacific economic engagement," the department said in a press release.

From August 12 through 16, Singh will meet with government and business officials in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, according to the press release.

On July 31, US President Donald Trump met with his Mongolian counterpart Khaltmaagiin Battulga at the White House to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries.

From August 16 through 21, Assistant Secretary Singh will be in Rangoon, Myanmar, for a range of meetings with government officials, business leaders and tech entrepreneurs to bolster bilateral investments.

Finally, Singh will travel to Vientiane, Laos on August 21 for a three-day visit. While in country, she will meet with government officials and business leaders to discuss ways of improving Laos' business environment, the release said,