Senior US State Dept. Official Nuland In Niger, Met With Military Leaders - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Senior US State Dept. Official Nuland in Niger, Met With Military Leaders - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is in Niger and met with military leaders attempting to take over control of the country, CNN reported.

Nuland, according to the report on Monday, said her meeting with members of the military junta was extremely frank and at times quite difficult, but hoped they keep the door open to diplomacy.

Moreover, media reported that multiple requests to have Nuland meet with detained president Mohamed Bazoum were denied.

