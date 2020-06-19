UrduPoint.com
Senior US State Dept. Official Resigns Over Trump's Actions On Racial Injustice - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) US Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs Mary Elizabeth Taylor in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said she is resigning from her position over President Donald Trump's comments and actions surrounding racial injustice to African Americans in the United States.

"Moments of upheaval can change you, shift the trajectory of your life, and mold your character," Taylor said as quoted in a letter obtained by The Washington Post on Thursday. "The President's comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and Black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions. I must follow the dictates of my conscience and resign as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs."

Taylor was the first African American to serve in her position at the State Department and was unanimously confirmed in October 2018.

