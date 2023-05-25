Senior US State Dept. Official Says Has No Concern Ukraine Would Misuse F-16 Jets

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Senior US State Department official Jessica Lewis said she is not concerned that Kiev may misuse F-16 fighter jets that are expected to be provided soon by countries of the collective West to Ukraine.

"I do not have any concerns about that," Lewis said during a congressional hearing when asked if she had any concerns that Ukraine may misuse the F-16 jets.

Lewis, who serves as the State Department's Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, said she believes Ukraine would use the fourth-generation fighter jets for the purpose they are intended.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden told reporters on Sunday that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured him he would not use F-16s to carry out attacks on Russian territory.

On Tuesday, Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder said the United States hopes to begin training Ukrainians to operate the F-16 fighter jets within the coming weeks or months at a location in Europe.

The United States and its allies will further discuss training Ukrainian pilots during the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ryder said.