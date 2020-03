Senior US Trade Delegation Plans to Visit Minsk Later This Year - State Dept.

Senior US trade delegation plans to visit Belarus later in 2020, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday in a release after US top diplomat Mike Pompeo phone talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Senior US trade delegation plans to visit Belarus later in 2020, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday in a release after US top diplomat Mike Pompeo phone talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the potential to increase bilateral business ties, including plans for an independently organized senior US trade delegation to travel to Minsk later this year," Ortagus said.