Senior US, Ukrainian Officials Talk About Russian Gas, Border Security

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

Senior US, Ukrainian Officials Talk About Russian Gas, Border Security

The US under-secretary of state for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, and the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, spoke about Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and military drills with Belarus, the Ukrainian presidential office said Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The US under-secretary of state for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, and the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, spoke about Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and military drills with Belarus, the Ukrainian presidential office said Saturday.

"They noted a similarity in the US' and Ukraine's approach to and assessment of threats to Ukrainian and European energy security posed in particular by the impact of the Nord Stream 2 project," the presidential office said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to raise Russia's gas link to Germany during a trip to Washington later this month where he will meet with US President Joe Biden. Ukraine relies heavily on Russian gas transit fees.

Yermak also drew Nuland's attention to Ukraine's border security and a Russian-Belarusian military exercise, codenamed Zapad 2021, which the two allies plan to stage on Russia's western flank in September.

"Nuland expressed US' unwavering support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's continued aggression," the statement concluded.

Ukraine labeled Russia an "aggressor state" in 2015 after accusing it of arming pro-independence rebels in the eastern provinces bordering Russia. Moscow denies providing military assistance to local militias. The United States sided with Ukraine in blaming Russia for hostilities in the neighbor country.

