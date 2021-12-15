UrduPoint.com

Senior WHO Expert Believes Pandemic Can End In 2022

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Senior WHO Expert Believes Pandemic Can End in 2022

The global community has the means to fully overcome the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The global community has the means to fully overcome the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday.

"2022 is the year we can end the COVID-19 pandemic. We have tools now. We can take the death out of COVID-19," Van Kerkhove said during a live WHO Q&A stream.

In October, the WHO launched its Strategy to Achieve Global Covid-19 Vaccination by mid-2022, in which it outlined actions it believes will achieve 70% global immunization by the middle of next year.

On Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing that evolving evidence suggests an efficacy decline of vaccines amid the spread of the Omicron strain.

Some vaccine producers have already announced new trials to match the formulas to the virus' evolution.

The Omicron strain was first identified in South Africa in late November. Last week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Omicron accounts for most of the new COVID-19 cases in the majority of South African provinces. On Sunday, Ramaphosa tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. The new variant has been detected in 77 countries to date.

Related Topics

World Van Lead South Africa October November Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Syria's Assad Met With Russian Children's Rights A ..

Syria's Assad Met With Russian Children's Rights Advocate in Damascus

2 minutes ago
 Aging B-52's to Stay in Service With Long Range Mi ..

Aging B-52's to Stay in Service With Long Range Missiles Into 2050s - US Air For ..

3 minutes ago
 US National Archives Releases Additional 1,491 Doc ..

US National Archives Releases Additional 1,491 Documents on John F. Kennedy Assa ..

3 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal chief meets KP Chief Khateeb

Ruet-e-Hilal chief meets KP Chief Khateeb

3 minutes ago
 Iraq Releases Detainees in Prime Minister's Failed ..

Iraq Releases Detainees in Prime Minister's Failed Assassination Case - Reports

3 minutes ago
 US 7-Day Average of Daily COVID Deaths Up 5%, Omic ..

US 7-Day Average of Daily COVID Deaths Up 5%, Omicron Found in 36 States - CDC D ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.