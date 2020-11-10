UrduPoint.com
Senior WHO Official Forecasts Global Priority Availability Of COVID-19 Vaccine By Spring

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Senior WHO Official Forecasts Global Priority Availability of COVID-19 Vaccine by Spring

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) There will be enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine for most vulnerable populations by in the second quarter of 2021 the latest, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, told the resumed World Health Assembly on Monday.

"In diagnostics we are in a position to massively expand testing globally. In therapeutics we have sufficient tools right now to substantially reduce the risk of dying from this disease. And in the area of vaccines ” even with the news of today especially ” we are on the verge of having the readiness in place to roll out doses for highest-risk populations in the late first quarter of next year or early second quarter," Aylward said.

Earlier in the day, a new COVID-19 vaccine was announced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech. They claimed that preliminary findings had shown that the vaccine was more than 90 percent effective.

The 73rd World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, is taking place online from Monday to Saturday and is a follow-up to the abridged meeting on May 18-19.

