Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin Delayed for May 23 Acquittal Hearing - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The sentencing of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin by a US court has been delayed to accommodate a hearing on judgment of acquittal on May 23, Klyushin's lawyer, Maksim Nemtsev, said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The sentencing of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin by a US court has been delayed to accommodate a hearing on judgment of acquittal on May 23, Klyushin's lawyer, Maksim Nemtsev, said on Wednesday.

"The sentencing was delayed to accommodate a hearing on the request to enter a judgment of acquittal, which has been scheduled for May 23," Nemtsev said in a statement to Sputnik.

The hearing is being rescheduled due to the outcome of the request for acquittal having potential implications for the sentencing, Nemtsev said. In March, Klyushin's legal team moved to acquit the businessman on the grounds that his trial was held in an improper venue.

Klyushin was found guilty by a jury in Boston, Massachusetts on charges including wire fraud and securities fraud, for which he was previously scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.