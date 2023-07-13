Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin in US Court Rescheduled for July 31 - Lawyer

The sentencing in US court of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin has been rescheduled from July 19 to July 31, his lawyer Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The sentencing in US court of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin has been rescheduled from July 19 to July 31, his lawyer Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Sentencing is (re-scheduled for) July 31. I don't know what the sentence will be.

We're formulating our request (sentencing recommendation) to the court in the next couple of weeks," Nemtsev said in a statement.

Nemtsev also said that Klyushin, who is the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, is doing well.

A jury in Boston, Massachusetts, found Klyushin guilty on charges of conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection with a $90 million scheme.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.