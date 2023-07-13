Open Menu

Sentencing Of Russian Businessman Klyushin In US Court Rescheduled For July 31 - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin in US Court Rescheduled for July 31 - Lawyer

The sentencing in US court of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin has been rescheduled from July 19 to July 31, his lawyer Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The sentencing in US court of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin has been rescheduled from July 19 to July 31, his lawyer Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Sentencing is (re-scheduled for) July 31. I don't know what the sentence will be.

We're formulating our request (sentencing recommendation) to the court in the next couple of weeks," Nemtsev said in a statement.

Nemtsev also said that Klyushin, who is the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, is doing well.

A jury in Boston, Massachusetts, found Klyushin guilty on charges of conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection with a $90 million scheme.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Boston United States Switzerland March July From Million Court

Recent Stories

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

2 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

2 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

9 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

9 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

9 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

9 minutes ago
One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

9 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

40 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to ..

Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance trade cooperation

40 minutes ago
 NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' ..

NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' survey in South Waziristan

31 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World