Sentencing of Russian National Klyushin Scheduled for July 19 - Court Hearing

BOSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The sentencing of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who was convicted by a Federal jury in February on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud, is scheduled for July 19, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Tuesday.

"I suggest the middle of July, how do you like July 19?" Judge Patti Saris said during a hearing.

Both the defense and prosecution agreed that the sentencing hearing would take place at 2:30 p.m. EST (18:30 GMT).