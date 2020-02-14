Sentencing of Russian National Tyurin Accused of Hacking in US Rescheduled For May 19

The sentencing of Russian national Andrei Tyurin for his involvement in a hacking campaign in the United States has been rescheduled for May 19, a US District Court for the Southern District of New York employee told Sputnik on Thursday

"The sentencing was rescheduled to take place on May 19 at 2:15," the employee, who works at the US District Court's press office, said.

The hearing was planned to take place on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. GMT).

Tyurin was arrested in Georgia in 2017 at a US government request.

The US authorities alleged that Tyurin was involved in a global hacking campaign targeting financial institutions that resulted in the theft of personal data from more than 100 million users.

Georgia extradited Tyurin to the United States in September 2018.

In 2019, Tyurin pleaded guilty to six counts, including conspiracy to commit computer hacking, wire fraud, conspiracy to violate the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the Justice Department said in a statement.