UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sentencing Of Russian National Tyurin Accused Of Hacking In US Rescheduled For May 19

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:49 AM

Sentencing of Russian National Tyurin Accused of Hacking in US Rescheduled For May 19

The sentencing of Russian national Andrei Tyurin for his involvement in a hacking campaign in the United States has been rescheduled for May 19, a US District Court for the Southern District of New York employee told Sputnik on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The sentencing of Russian national Andrei Tyurin for his involvement in a hacking campaign in the United States has been rescheduled for May 19, a US District Court for the Southern District of New York employee told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The sentencing was rescheduled to take place on May 19 at 2:15," the employee, who works at the US District Court's press office, said.

The hearing was planned to take place on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. GMT).

Tyurin was arrested in Georgia in 2017 at a US government request.

The US authorities alleged that Tyurin was involved in a global hacking campaign targeting financial institutions that resulted in the theft of personal data from more than 100 million users.

Georgia extradited Tyurin to the United States in September 2018.

In 2019, Tyurin pleaded guilty to six counts, including conspiracy to commit computer hacking, wire fraud, conspiracy to violate the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Related Topics

Hearing Internet Russia Bank New York Georgia United States May September 2017 2018 2019 From Government Million Court Employment Hacking

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis claim that they are a ..

20 minutes ago

ASEAN, Russia Studying Idea to Hold Joint Navy Dri ..

21 minutes ago

Malaysia assures steadfast support on Kashmir: AJK ..

23 minutes ago

Child dies of dog biting in Multan

31 minutes ago

Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation Working on ..

41 minutes ago

Turkish President to address joint session of parl ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.