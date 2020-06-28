UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Aims To Boost Marine Shipping Industry Ties With China, Japan Amid Pandemic- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

Seoul Aims to Boost Marine Shipping Industry Ties With China, Japan Amid Pandemic- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Sunday that Seoul was planning to grow its ties with neighboring China and Japan in the marine shipping industry to cope with COVID-19 pandemic by using advanced technologies, the state-run Yonhap News agency reported.

According to the media outlet, the country is expected to discuss such prospects with Beijing and Tokyo during an online ministerial meeting scheduled for Monday.

"South Korea, China, and Japan have been enjoying economic growth through specialization and cooperation, connected by marine logistics," Oceans Minister Moon Seong-hyeok said, as cited by the news agency.

"The three countries will continue to make efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and maintain the steady flow of logistics down the road," Moon noted.

According to the media outlet, Seoul intends to deepen the trilateral ties to utilize smart technologies for contactless ship inspections, while promoting the development of self-driving vessels.

Related Topics

China Road Beijing Tokyo Seoul Japan North Korea Sunday Media Industry

Recent Stories

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

6 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

7 hours ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

7 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

9 hours ago

KP assembly approves supplementary budget for fisc ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.