Seoul Aims to Boost Marine Shipping Industry Ties With China, Japan Amid Pandemic- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Sunday that Seoul was planning to grow its ties with neighboring China and Japan in the marine shipping industry to cope with COVID-19 pandemic by using advanced technologies, the state-run Yonhap News agency reported.

According to the media outlet, the country is expected to discuss such prospects with Beijing and Tokyo during an online ministerial meeting scheduled for Monday.

"South Korea, China, and Japan have been enjoying economic growth through specialization and cooperation, connected by marine logistics," Oceans Minister Moon Seong-hyeok said, as cited by the news agency.

"The three countries will continue to make efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and maintain the steady flow of logistics down the road," Moon noted.

According to the media outlet, Seoul intends to deepen the trilateral ties to utilize smart technologies for contactless ship inspections, while promoting the development of self-driving vessels.