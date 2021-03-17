UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Aims To Meet 70% Vaccination Target By Late October - Deputy Mayor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:11 PM

Seoul Aims to Meet 70% Vaccination Target by Late October - Deputy Mayor

Seoul is planning to get 70 percent of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, Kim Eui-seung, the deputy mayor for economic policy, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Seoul is planning to get 70 percent of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, Kim Eui-seung, the deputy mayor for economic policy, said on Wednesday.

South Korea launched a mass inoculation campaign in late February, with a view to vaccinating 12 million people in the first half of 2021. Seoul is home to 9.9 million people.

"We are attaching great importance to the vaccination, so that everything goes as scheduled and planned. This is very important for all of us. We intend to cover 70 percent of citizens by late October this year in terms of vaccination," Kim told an online forum hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

On the economic front, the official went on, the city hopes to fully restore the economy and "return back to normal" by February 2026.

He noted that throughout the pandemic, the South Korean government had been supporting employment and social security. By 2025, the cabinet is going to invest some $145 million to support small businesses, Kim added.

Related Topics

Seoul North Korea February October All Government Cabinet Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar seals Tirreno-Adri ..

38 seconds ago

Ch Fawad asks opposition to initiate dialogue over ..

29 seconds ago

Venezuelan MP Calls US Intelligence Report Attempt ..

31 seconds ago

Babar Azam violates COVID-19 protocols ahead of SA ..

11 minutes ago

Six vehicles impounded in sargodha

4 minutes ago

Most Germans Approve of AstraZeneca Rollout Halt A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.