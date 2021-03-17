Seoul Aims to Meet 70% Vaccination Target by Late October - Deputy Mayor

Seoul is planning to get 70 percent of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, Kim Eui-seung, the deputy mayor for economic policy, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Seoul is planning to get 70 percent of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, Kim Eui-seung, the deputy mayor for economic policy, said on Wednesday.

South Korea launched a mass inoculation campaign in late February, with a view to vaccinating 12 million people in the first half of 2021. Seoul is home to 9.9 million people.

"We are attaching great importance to the vaccination, so that everything goes as scheduled and planned. This is very important for all of us. We intend to cover 70 percent of citizens by late October this year in terms of vaccination," Kim told an online forum hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

On the economic front, the official went on, the city hopes to fully restore the economy and "return back to normal" by February 2026.

He noted that throughout the pandemic, the South Korean government had been supporting employment and social security. By 2025, the cabinet is going to invest some $145 million to support small businesses, Kim added.