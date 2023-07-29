Seoul, Ankara Believe Ukraine Conflict Should End as Soon as Possible - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) South Korea and Turkey believe that the Ukraine conflict should end as soon as possible and will jointly look for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Saturday.

"With regard to Ukraine, both sides have agreed that the war must end and peace must be established. The international community should contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine. We have also decided to jointly look for ways to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict in the short term," Park told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Ankara.

The two ministers also discussed the strengthening of cooperation between Seoul and Ankara in multiple areas, as well as "cooperation on the situation on the Korean Peninsula," Park said. Moreover, he told Fidan about the threat of North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

"Road Map for a Dynamic Türkiye-Korea Partnership was signed," the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

The road map outlines the boundaries of the partnership and covers such areas as transportation, communications, health, culture, technology and others, Fidan said.