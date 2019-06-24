UrduPoint.com
Seoul Announces Trump's Visit Jun 29-30 Amid Public Activists Voicing Protest Against Trip

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:02 PM

US President Donald Trump will pay an official visit to South Korea from June 29-30, South Korean presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said at a Monday briefing

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump will pay an official visit to South Korea from June 29-30, South Korean presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said at a Monday briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, President Moon Jae-in will hold talks with Trump on June 30, with the sides expected to discuss ways to "strengthen the alliance and close cooperation between the two countries to create a solid architecture of peace on the Korean Peninsula through its full denuclearization."

Meanwhile, the Yonhap news agency reported that several non-governmental organizations in South Korea had expressed their protest against the visit.

At a press conference earlier in their day, their representatives announced that they did not welcome the visit of President Trump, who they believe poses a threat to peace and the Korean Peninsula.

In mid-May, the White House said that Trump would visit South Korea in late June, "in conjunction with his travel to the region to attend the G20 Summit" in Japan's Osaka from June 28-29.

